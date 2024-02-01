Alliance Finance PLC supports acid survivors' foundation

Corporates

Press Release
01 February, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 08:22 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Alliance Finance PLC has partnered with Acid Survivors Foundation to support the acid victims for their medical services, psychotherapy, physiotherapy, consultancy, etc to aid the acid victims and also to rehabilitate them in their regular life.

Kanti Kumar Saha, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Finance PLC handed over a cheque to Mr. Sarder Jahangir Hossain, Executive Director of Acid Survivor Foundation in a simple function organized recently as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for the year 2023 to support the noble work of the foundation. Among others, Tahmina Islam, Coordinator, Case and Partnership Management from Acid Survivors Foundation and Navila Hasan, Assistant Manager Brand & Communication of Alliance Finance were also present on this occasion.

