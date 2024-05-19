Alliance Finance PLC signs MOU with Concord Real Estate Ltd for home loan finance

Alliance Finance PLC recently signed an MoU with Concord Real Estate Ltd to finance the potential apartment buyers of Concord Real Estate and offer them exclusive home loan benefits at a competitive rate.

Wishva Wickramarachchi, chief financial officer of Alliance Finance PLC and Enamul Haque, executive director, Marketing & Sales of Concord Real Estate signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Head of Business Shahanur Rashid, Ali Tasben Haque Riyad, unit head of Corporate Business, Shah Md Abu Ruyhun, AVP, Retail Business of Alliance Finance, Ahmed Alamgir Zavid, senior manager - Customer Service of Concord Real Estate and other executives of both the organisations were present.

