Alliance Finance PLC signed an agreement with KIVA HAN

Under this arrangement, the outlets of Kiva Han will provide special care and benefits to the customers and co-branded cardholders of Alliance Finance.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Retail Finance Department of Alliance Finance PLC recently signed an MoU with Kiva Han, a renowned café and coffee outlet in our country at its Head Office in Gulshan. 

Under this arrangement, the outlets of Kiva Han will provide special care and benefits to the customers and co-branded cardholders of Alliance Finance. Wishva Wickramarachchi, Chief Financial Officer of Alliance Finance PLC and Md. Samit Bin Salam, Proprietor of Kiva Han signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Kanti Kumar Saha, Chief Executive Officer, Shahanur Rashid, Head of Business, Md. Sayful Islam, Head of SME, Ali Tasben Haque Riyad, Unit Head of Corporate Finance, Abu Shofian, Head of Deposit Mobilization and Shah Md Abu Ruyhun, AVP, Retail Finance from Alliance Finance PLC, Mr. Tarik Hossain, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Saidul Islam Sayed, Manager - Administration of Kiva Han and other executives of both the organizations were also present.

Kiva Han Group operates in retail segment through several brands, including Kiva Han, Bao, Smith's Caffe Regalo and Shack. Additionally, they manage cloud brands and both B2C (business-to-consumer) and B2B (business-to-business) wholesale operations under the Smith's brand, which is the leading coffee solutions provider in Bangladesh.

