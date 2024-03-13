Alliance Finance PLC signed agreement with Bangladesh Bank for women entrepreneurs

Alliance Finance PLC (AFPLC) signed a Participation Agreement with Bangladesh Bank on 11 March 2024 to assist Women Entrepreneurs of Cottage, Micro and Small enterprises who do not have sufficient collateral security to avail loans from the financial sector.

Under this Credit Guarantee Scheme of the central bank, designated banks and finance companies will be able to provide collateral free loans to the Women Entrepreneurs to support their business growth, reads a press release.

Kanti Kumar Saha, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Finance PLC signed the agreement on behalf of the company.

The signing ceremony was arranged at the Head Office of Bangladesh Bank and Nurun Nahar, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present as Chief Guest for the event. Mohammad Jamal Uddin, Executive Director, Nahid Rahman, Director – Credit Guarantee Department, other officials of Bangladesh Bank and Md. Sayful Islam, Head of SME of Alliance Finance were also present along with Managing Directors of other banks and finance companies.

