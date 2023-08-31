Alliance Finance PLC receives Bangladesh Bank's sustainability rating for 2022

Alliance Finance PLC, formerly known as Lankan Alliance Finance Ltd, has received a Sustainability Rating for 2022 from the Bangladesh Bank.

Kanti Kumar Saha, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Finance PLC, received the appreciation letter from Abdur Rouf Talukdar, Governor of Bangladesh Bank yesterday at the head office of Bangladesh Bank.

Other senior executives of the central bank were also present on this special occasion.

Bangladesh Bank introduced the Sustainability Rating in 2020 to recognize the contribution of the NBFIs and Banks for continuous efforts and achievements towards sustainable finance model, green financing, governance, corporate social responsibility, integrity, core banking sustainability, etc.