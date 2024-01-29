Alliance Finance PLC donates to Economics Department of University of Dhaka

29 January, 2024, 07:05 pm
Alliance Finance PLC donates to Economics Department of University of Dhaka

Photo: Courtesy
As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Alliance Finance PLC (AFPLC) made a donation to the Economics Study Center of Economics Department, University of Dhaka recently to support the students of Economics Department for their research work and publication.

In a simple function organized recently, Professor Masuda Yasmeen, Chairman of Economics Department, University of Dhaka, Professor Dr. Selim Rahman, Farha Tasneem, President of Economics Study Center along with other students and Kanti Kumar Saha, Chief Executive Officer, Don Wishva Kantha Wickramarachchi, Chief Financial Officer, Navila Hasan, Assistant Manager Brand & Communication of AFPLC were present on this occasion.

