All industry will be secured like export-oriented factories: Salman F Rahman

Like export-oriented industries, the government aims to secure all the industries which are producing goods for local market, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman has said.

"In this connection, the national committee has already inspected 5,200 factories, and the rest of the factories will also be brought under inspection," he informed while addressing as the chief guest at the workshop titled "Promoting Occupational Health & Safety for Improving Productivity" jointly organised by FBCCI and ILO on Tuesday at FBCCI.

He added that many owners were reluctant to start reforms in the garment sector. But now this sector is getting the benefits of decent working environment. In the same way, the pharmaceutical industry of the country has also gained worldwide reputation due to its quality factories.

Gorge Faller, ILO's technical adviser, called for the successful implementation of government policies to make the sector safer.

He commented that if the workplace is safe, it is beneficial for both the employer and the worker.

He expects Bangladesh should work for the safe and sound workplace so that the world would recognize the "Made in Bangladesh" goods represents safety.

Speaking as the special guest, Secretary for Labour and Employment Md Ehsan-E- Elahi said that safety, quality and production are interrelated in the industry.

"As the working environment of the factory improves, so does the productivity of the workers and quality of the goods manufactured," he added.

The secretary said that the government is working to make Bangladesh free from child labour by 2025.

In his welcome speech, FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said that having the opportunity to work safely in the workplace is one of the basic rights of the workers. "There is no substitute for creating a safe work environment to survive in the global competition for sustainable development."

Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu urged the owners, workers and all concerned to come forward to ensure safety in the workplace.

The FBCCI has set up a safety council to ensure the professional safety of the industry. The council is working on the basis of national OHS profile and national OHS policy, FBCCI senior vice president informed.

