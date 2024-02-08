All IDLC services now available on Nagad app

The lives of Nagad customers have become even more convenient as they can seamlessly settle EMIs, loan processing fees, deposits, late payment fees, and excise duties for IDLC Finance loans through Nagad app or USSD *167#.

To this end, Nagad Ltd. and IDLC Finance PLC have recently agreed with the latter's head office in Gulshan Avenue, reads a press release.

Md. Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, DMD and chief commercial officer of Nagad Limited, and M. Jamal Uddin, managing director and CEO of IDLC Finance PLC, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides. Other higher officials from both ends were also present at the event.

Nagad customers can conveniently deposit monthly deposits through the app. Upon reaching maturity, the total amount, including profits, will be deposited directly into their Nagad accounts. This initiative encourages individuals to save more easily, providing a straightforward, secure, and beneficial savings process.

Monthly instalments can be deposited into IDLC from Nagad accounts. Customers will check all necessary information, such as total deposited amount, maturity dates, and profits on the Nagad app or USSD *167#.

M. Jamal Uddin, managing director and CEO of IDLC Finance PLC said, the collaboration between Nagad and IDLC will help our customers avail services easily on their mobile phones. Thus, many low-income people will go for micro-savings services, which will eventually contribute to the socio-economic development and financial well-being of the common people.

Md. Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, DMD and chief commercial officer of Nagad Ltd. said, this partnership aligns with Nagad's commitment to bringing financial services to the doorsteps of its customers. People can now easily enjoy the financial services of IDLC on the Nagad app.

