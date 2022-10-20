Alice Labs represents Bangladesh at eCommerce Expo Asia 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 04:56 pm

Related News

Alice Labs represents Bangladesh at eCommerce Expo Asia 2022

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 04:56 pm
Alice Labs ventures into capturing the WhatsApp market of 2.44 billion monthly active users with its participation at the eCommerce expo 2022 in Singapore recently. Photo: Courtesy
Alice Labs ventures into capturing the WhatsApp market of 2.44 billion monthly active users with its participation at the eCommerce expo 2022 in Singapore recently. Photo: Courtesy

Alice Labs Pte Ltd, a tech start-up medium that brings all the communication channels under one dashboard, is taking its SaaS product MyAlice to global frontiers. 

By participating at the eCommerce expo 2022 in Singapore on 12-13 October, Alice Labs showed the world how small-large businesses can unlock WhatsApp as a new channel for sales and revenue generation, read a press release.

The eCommerce Expo Asia, one of the leading eCommerce and retail events in Asia, arranged its third edition after a pandemic pause at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. 

In conjunction with the co-located event – Technology for Marketing Asia – the award-winning event connects retailers and business leaders with experts, solutions and services to present practical, actionable solutions to drive businesses forward. 

MyAlice CEO Shuvo Rahman said, "WhatsApp is the most used app in Singapore, with more than 4 million people using it on a regular basis. Besides, with more than 15,000 WooCommerce and Shopify stores, MyAlice is positioned to be one of the most important B2B SaaS products."

"Exhibiting in the eCommerce expo was one of our core strategies to accelerate our growth in the Singapore Market. Throughout the expo, we have received a lot of inbounds for partnership and sales. As a Bangladeshi company, we have created a lot of buzz with our intuitive Product experience," he added.

MyAlice Customer Success Lead Arnab Rahman and Partner and Sales Lead Redwan Ferdous were present at the event to personally meet and greet visitors and offer firsthand assistance in commerce-related queries with an aim to boost their online businesses and unleash opportunities.

Alice Labs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Absence of a successful terror attack doesn’t mean the absence of terrorism'

7h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kabir Suman at Dhaka: An afternoon that turned into khayal music

9h | Panorama
Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

19h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

19h | Videos
Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

22h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities