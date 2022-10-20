Alice Labs represents Bangladesh at eCommerce Expo Asia 2022

Alice Labs ventures into capturing the WhatsApp market of 2.44 billion monthly active users with its participation at the eCommerce expo 2022 in Singapore recently. Photo: Courtesy

Alice Labs Pte Ltd, a tech start-up medium that brings all the communication channels under one dashboard, is taking its SaaS product MyAlice to global frontiers.

By participating at the eCommerce expo 2022 in Singapore on 12-13 October, Alice Labs showed the world how small-large businesses can unlock WhatsApp as a new channel for sales and revenue generation, read a press release.

The eCommerce Expo Asia, one of the leading eCommerce and retail events in Asia, arranged its third edition after a pandemic pause at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

In conjunction with the co-located event – Technology for Marketing Asia – the award-winning event connects retailers and business leaders with experts, solutions and services to present practical, actionable solutions to drive businesses forward.

MyAlice CEO Shuvo Rahman said, "WhatsApp is the most used app in Singapore, with more than 4 million people using it on a regular basis. Besides, with more than 15,000 WooCommerce and Shopify stores, MyAlice is positioned to be one of the most important B2B SaaS products."

"Exhibiting in the eCommerce expo was one of our core strategies to accelerate our growth in the Singapore Market. Throughout the expo, we have received a lot of inbounds for partnership and sales. As a Bangladeshi company, we have created a lot of buzz with our intuitive Product experience," he added.

MyAlice Customer Success Lead Arnab Rahman and Partner and Sales Lead Redwan Ferdous were present at the event to personally meet and greet visitors and offer firsthand assistance in commerce-related queries with an aim to boost their online businesses and unleash opportunities.