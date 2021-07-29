Alesha Mart app reaches 1 million downloads

Alesha Mart's Android App has been downloaded on 1 million devices following 7 months after its release.

The app crossed 1 million downloads on 27 July on the Google Play Store with a customer rating of 4.0. The app will soon be available for iOS devices.

Alesha Mart with its tagline "Click.Relax.Enjoy" and ISO 9001:2015 certification has now served approximately 300k orders so far. The e-commerce platform is committed to customer satisfaction and is providing exciting discounts on popular products.

Alesha Mart will be introducing physical customer care service, a first in Bangladesh, alongside providing customer service over the phone.

Free advanced ambulance service is also available to Alesha Mart customers (condition applied). The platform has created jobs for 50 thousand people during the pandemic.

Almost 22 thousand entrepreneurs and small businesses are operating on this platform.