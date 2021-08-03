Alesha Holdings introduces card services

Alesha Holdings has kicked off privileges and special benefits programme with Alesha Card.

As part of observing the 50th anniversary of independence, Freedom Fighters will be able to get the card free of charge, said a press release.

Citizens aged 65+ will be able to get a 50% discount to avail the card.

Alesha Card is a privilege card that is bringing up to 50% discount on 90+ categories with over 3000 suppliers in the country.

Cardholders will get a 10% discount on selected products at Alesha Mart. Also, Alesha Holdings will soon start a new service called "Alesha Rides" where cardholders will get a 10% discount on every ride.

Alesha Card can be used to get a 5% discount on an upcoming initiative by Alesha Holdings called "Alesha Pharmacy".

Along with the discount on medicines, conditionally cardholders will be able to avail advanced 24/7 ambulance service where doctors can diagnose the patients over IP camera before they reach the hospital.

For accidental death, benefit up to Tk2 Lac will be given to the families if the cardholder passes away in an accident within the period of validity of their Alesha Card.

Alesha Card is the Proud Title Sponsor of the Bangladesh vs. Australia T20i series.

This card can be availed with a one-time payment of Tk7,980 and a yearly renewal fee of Tk980.