Alesha Card signs contract with Amari Dhaka Hotel

Alesha Card Ltd with its slogan "Your desires within reach" has signed an agreement with Amari Dhaka Hotel.

According to the agreement, cardholders will be able to book rooms and the banquet hall at a 50% discount.

Alesha Card holders can also enjoy a 15% discount at the Breeze spa treatment and a 10% discount at Cascade lobby lounge and Amaya Food Gallery.

Executive Director Jannatun Nahar, Head of Card Md. Shorab Hossain, National Sales Manager Md Rifat Hossain, and Brand and Marketing Manager Md Tariq Aziz from Alesha Card Ltd were present at the signing ceremony on 17 August. Amari Dhaka Hotel's General Manager Christopher Baker, Director of Finance Rafiqul Islam, and Marketing and Communication Senior Manager Sabrina Mridha were also present at the ceremony.

Alesha Card Ltd, a concern of Alesha Holdings Ltd, has recently started its journey. The privilege card is bringing up to 50% discount on 90 categories with over 3000 partners in the country.

The card is available for Tk 7,980 with a 1-year validity. All freedom fighters and birangonas will get the card free of charge and citizens aged 65 years and above will get a 50% discount on card purchase.