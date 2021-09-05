Alesha Card signs agreement with Platinum hotel

Alesha Card, a privilege card, has signed an agreement with the Platinum Hotel on Sunday aiming to provide different discounts and benefits to its users.

Under the agreement, Alesha Card holders will get 50% discount for booking a room at the Platinum Hotel and 40% discount on food and fitness center.

Alesha Card Executive Director Jannatun Nahar and Deputy General Manager of Platinum Hotel, Alamgir Hossain were present during the agreement signing ceremony.

Other top officials from the two organisations were also present there.