Alesha Card signs agreement with Platinum hotel

Corporates

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 08:50 pm

Related News

Alesha Card signs agreement with Platinum hotel

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 08:50 pm
Alesha Card signs agreement with Platinum hotel

Alesha Card, a privilege card, has signed an agreement with the Platinum Hotel on Sunday aiming to provide different discounts and benefits to its users.  

Under the agreement, Alesha Card holders will get 50% discount for booking a room at the Platinum Hotel and 40% discount on food and fitness center.

Alesha Card Executive Director Jannatun Nahar and Deputy General Manager of Platinum Hotel, Alamgir Hossain were present during the agreement signing ceremony.

Other top officials from the two organisations were also present there.

Alesha Card / Platinum hotel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

1h | Videos
Jongshon: A platform for creative people

Jongshon: A platform for creative people

1h | Videos
Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

1h | Videos
Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places