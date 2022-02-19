Albion to distribute Marico products in 4 Ctg upazilas

Albion Distribution, a concern of Albion Group, will distribute products of Marico Bangladesh Limited in four upazilas of Chattogram.

To this end, Albion Group signed a distribution agreement with Marico, an India-based multinational company, on Saturday.

Albion Group Chairman Raisul Uddin Saikat, Managing Director Md Muntahar Uddin Sakib and Marico's Regional Head Taifur Ferdous, Area Manager Md Ashraful Alam signed the agreement on behalf their respective organisations.

Under this agreement, Albion will distribute Marico products at Anwara, Banshkhali, Patiya and Boalkhali upazilas of the district.

