Alamgir Morshed made IDCOL Executive Director, CEO

Alamgir Morshed has joined Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) as the new Executive Director and CEO. 

Prior to the appointment on Sunday (27 March),  Morshed was the MD and Head of Financial Institutions at Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

As a seasoned banker,  Morshed held various senior positions in a span of 26 years. He headed the banks' Commercial Banking and Global Banking divisions supporting the local corporate clients, global subsidiaries, public sector and institutional clientele. 

He was the Head of Global Markets, Standard Chartered Bank, covering Foreign Exchange, Asset Liability Management, Debt Capital Market and Corporate Finance.   He also chaired the Sustainable Finance Committee of the bank.

He has been at the forefront of introducing many pioneering financial risk management and financing solutions. He spearheaded the development of local debt capital and the FX market. 

He was instrumental in structuring and raising long term financing for various projects. He was actively involved in introducing Green and Sustainable bond in the market. 

He is a key member of the Syllabus and Exam Review Committee, Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (IBB). He frequently speaks in various forums.

