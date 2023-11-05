Al Hasanain becomes first Madrasa in Bangladesh to partner with EduCan International

Al Hasanain, a premium English Medium Madrasa in Chattogram, has achieved a significant landmark by signing an inaugural memorandum with EduCan International.

This solidifies their collaboration in introducing the Cambridge English Young Learners Exam (YLE) for primary students. This momentous occasion marks the beginning of a series of Cambridge English Qualifications that will be made available to the students of Al Hasanain, reads a press release.

It is noteworthy that Al Hasanain has been following the Cambridge curriculum for some time now. Singing officially for the Cambridge English Assessment Exams for its students is a momentous milestone and also a stepping stone of many great things Al Hasanain is committed to introducing for its learners.

The memorandum signing ceremony took place on the 2 November at the Al Hasanain boys campus, bringing together representatives from both institutions (Al Hasanain and EduCan International), who have expressed their excitement and dedication to enhancing English language learning for primary students within an Islamic educational framework in their partnership journey.

Iqbal Mojumder (Fasial), the General Department Coordinator of Al Hasanain initiated the program by introducing Al Hasanain and its vision and mission to our honourable guests and audience. The objective of Al Hasananin is to cultivate responsible Muslim citizens and next-generation Huffaz and Islamic scholars who can positively impact their families, friends, neighbours, and communities.

He also mentioned how Al Hasananin has emerged as one of the leading Madrasa and possibly the only madrasa in Bangladesh to have combined the British Curriculum (a pathway leading to O level and A level) with all the madrasa Curriculum (a pathway to becoming an Alim and Mufti) along with becoming world-class Hafzul of Quran.

On a final note, he emphasized that Al Hasanain has never compromised on the quality and providing the best possible learning environment for our students and today's program is an example of that. Al Hasanain started with only 12 students in 2018 with a great mission in hand and within a span of a few years, Al Hsanain is now shining as a guiding light with over 300 students, over 50 teachers and dedicated staff members.

Al Hasananin showcased the talent of its students in language proficiency through an outstanding "Year Ending Program" last year. Not only that, Al Hasanain is organising outstanding events like Science Fairs, Book Fairs, Math Carnivals, Public demonstrations and many more regularly that are being appreciated by parents and audiences on social media.

Finally, the program entered with the memorandum signing event between Al Hasanain and EduCan International.