Al Haramain Hospital distributes relief items to flood affected people in Sylhet

Al Haramain Hospital has distributed relief items among the flood affected people in Sylhet.

Mohammed Aliur Rahman, vice chairman of Al Haramain Group, has started distributing relief items in different parts of Sylhet from last Friday (20 May) on behalf of Mohammad Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of Al Haramain Perfumes Group of Companies, Al Haramain Hospital and NRB Bank, said a press release.

Besides, Mahtabur Rahman instructed Kazi Abdul Haq Hafezia Madrasa has been opened as a temporary camp for the flood affected people and has also made food arrangements for them in different areas of Sylhet.