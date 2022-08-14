Al-Arafah Islami Bank sponsors 8th Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad

Corporates

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 08:24 pm

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited has become the title sponsor of 8th Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad with the aim to spread the love of science among students.

Bangladesh team for the International Junior Science Olympiad will be selected in the Olympiad, reads a press release. 

Chairman of the bank Alhajj Salim Rahman handed over the sponsorship cheque of Tk15 lakh to Vice President of Society for the Popularization of Science, Bangladesh (SPSB) Munir Hasan and General Secretary Professor Dr Farsim Mannan Mohammadi on Sunday (14 August). 

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Farman R Chowdhury was also present on the occasion.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors SM Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun and Joint General Secretary of SPSB Dr Mustaq Ibne Aiub, coordinator of Junior Science Olympiad Mahmood Mim, President of Dhaka University Science Society Mahmuda Kabir Shaon were present on the occasion.

 

