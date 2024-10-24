Al-Arafah Islami Bank signs agreement with IBN Sina

Corporates

24 October, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 12:29 am

Related News

Al-Arafah Islami Bank signs agreement with IBN Sina

24 October, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 12:29 am
Al-Arafah Islami Bank signs agreement with IBN Sina

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC has signed an agreement with IBN Sina Diagnostic and Consultation Center, Uttara, Dhaka, to offer AIB PLC Payroll Privilege Services (APPS) for the employees of the organization.

The agreement was formalized through a document exchange between Md. Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, and Golam Mortuza Mashud, General Manager (Accounts & Finance) of IBN Sina.

The signing ceremony was attended by several senior officials, including Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Executive Vice President of Al-Arafah Islami Bank; Md. Majiber Rahaman; Senior Vice President Md. Sultan Mahmud; and Assistant Vice President Gazi Mosthafizur Rahman. Representatives from IBN Sina included Shafiqul Islam Khan, In-charge (Admin), and Md. Kamruzzaman Meah, In-charge (Accounts).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Under this Payroll Banking Agreement, employees of IBN Sina Diagnostic and Consultation Center will benefit from unique financial propositions and exclusive banking services, in addition to comprehensive retail banking solutions.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

19h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

18h | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

2d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

1h | Videos
Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

2h | Videos
Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

3h | Videos
Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

16h | Videos