Al-Arafah Islami Bank signs agreement with IBN Sina

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC has signed an agreement with IBN Sina Diagnostic and Consultation Center, Uttara, Dhaka, to offer AIB PLC Payroll Privilege Services (APPS) for the employees of the organization.

The agreement was formalized through a document exchange between Md. Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, and Golam Mortuza Mashud, General Manager (Accounts & Finance) of IBN Sina.

The signing ceremony was attended by several senior officials, including Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Executive Vice President of Al-Arafah Islami Bank; Md. Majiber Rahaman; Senior Vice President Md. Sultan Mahmud; and Assistant Vice President Gazi Mosthafizur Rahman. Representatives from IBN Sina included Shafiqul Islam Khan, In-charge (Admin), and Md. Kamruzzaman Meah, In-charge (Accounts).

Under this Payroll Banking Agreement, employees of IBN Sina Diagnostic and Consultation Center will benefit from unique financial propositions and exclusive banking services, in addition to comprehensive retail banking solutions.