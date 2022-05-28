Al-Arafah Islami Bank provides scholarships to meritorious students

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited has awarded scholarships to 200 meritorious and underprivileged students, who passed HSC or equivalent exams in 2019 at a ceremony held at Officers Club Dhaka on Saturday (28 May).

Governor of Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir was present as the Chief Guest and handed over Scholarship Certificates to the students, reads a press release.

Chairman of the bank Alhajj Salim Rahman presided over the ceremony. Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury delivered the welcome speech.

Directors Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, Alhajj Abdul Malek Molla, Alhajj Hafez Md Enayet Ullah, Alhajj Niaz Ahmed, Alhajj Niaz Ahmed, Alhajj Engr Khandaker Mesbah Uddin Ahmmed, Alhajj Liakat Ali Chowdhury, Alhajj Md Anowar Hossain, Alhajj Md Harun-Ar-Rashid Khan.

Among others, deputy managing directors, executives of head office, guardians of students were also present on the occasion.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank, one of the leading private commercial bank of the country has been initiating various social and humanitarian welfare programms since its inception. Under the Scholarship programme, the bank will provide scholarship for 200 students yearly to carry on their higher study.

From fourth year of the programme, a total number of 800 students will get scholarship worth of Tk4 crore yearly. Every student will get a monthly scholarship of Tk3,500 monthly and Tk8,000 once.