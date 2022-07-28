Al-Arafah Islami Bank provides financial assistance to Cadet College Club

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited has provided a financial assistance of Tk15 lakh to Cadet College Club Ltd for the renovation for its "Senior Members Lounge cum Library".

Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Salim Rahman handed over the sponsorship cheque to Vice-President of the Club Prof Dr Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir in a ceremony held Thursday (28 July), reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury was present in the occasion.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank SM Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Senior Executive Vice-Presidents Kazi Mahmood Karim, MM Saiful Islam, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed, Cadet College Club former General Secretary Jashim Md Al Amin, and Member Wazed Feroj were also present at the event.