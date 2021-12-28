Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens 201st branch in Narayanganj

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited has opened 201st branch at Mograpara of Sonargaon in Narayangonj.

Director of the bank Alhajj Abdul Malek Molla inaugurated the new branch as chief guest on Tuesday (28 December).

Chairman of Board Risk Management Committee Badiur Rahman was present in the virtually arranged event with Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury in the chair.

Deputy Managing Directors SM Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan and Senior Executives of the Bank attended the programme.

Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmud Karim, AIBTRI DG Md. Abdul Awwal Sarker, head of AIBL Dhaka South Zone Manir Ahmad and Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed also participated in the event.

The ceremony was conducted by Senior Executive Vice President Engr Md Habib Ullah.