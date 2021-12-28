Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens 201st branch in Narayanganj

Corporates

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 04:46 pm

Related News

Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens 201st branch in Narayanganj

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 04:46 pm
Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens 201st branch in Narayanganj

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited has opened 201st branch at Mograpara of Sonargaon in Narayangonj.

Director of the bank Alhajj Abdul Malek Molla inaugurated the new branch as chief guest on Tuesday (28 December).

Chairman of Board Risk Management Committee Badiur Rahman was present in the virtually arranged event with Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury in the chair.

Deputy Managing Directors SM Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan and Senior Executives of the Bank attended the programme.

Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmud Karim, AIBTRI DG Md. Abdul Awwal Sarker, head of AIBL Dhaka South Zone Manir Ahmad and Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed also participated in the event.

The ceremony was conducted by Senior Executive Vice President Engr Md Habib Ullah. 

Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

9h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

8h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

9h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Man in Heels

Man in Heels

27m | Videos
Most dangerous roads in the World

Most dangerous roads in the World

1h | Videos
Story of fruit seller Raju

Story of fruit seller Raju

1h | Videos
Desmond Tutu: Africa’s moral compass

Desmond Tutu: Africa’s moral compass

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one