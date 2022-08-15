Al-Arafah Islami Bank observes National Mourning Day

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd observed the National Mourning Day through various activities marking the 47th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 15 August.

The day-long programme, led by Director of the Bank Alhajj Engr Kh Mesbah Uddin Ahmed and Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury, started with half-masting of the national flag at the bank's head office, said a press release.

The bank also paid tribute to Bangabandhu's portrait at "Mujib Corner" of AIBL head office. Prayers were made for the peace of the soul of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with all those killed on 15 August, 1975. Food was also distributed among the underprivileged from AIBL Tower premises.

Photo: Courtesy

As the part of the programme, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury planted a tree at Al-Arafah Islamic International School and College in Hazaribagh. Under this programme, about 5 thousand trees will be planted across the country through the bank's Branches.

Among others Deputy Managing Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Abdullah Al Mamun and other senior executives of the bank participated in the programmes.