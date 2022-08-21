Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited donates 147 Computer to IIUC

Al-Arafah Islami Bank has donated 147 Computer to International Islamic University Chattogram (IIUC).

The donation was made for setting up "Computer Vision and Intelligent System Laboratory" under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), said a press release.

Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Salim Rahman handed over the computer to Pro Vice- Chancellor of IIUC Professor Dr Mohammad Mashrurul Mowla recently. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury was present in the occasion.

Anomg others Deputy Managing Directors SM Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Executives and Treasurer of IIUC Professor Dr. Mohammed Humayun Kabir were also present in the occasion.