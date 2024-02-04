Al-Arafah Islami Bank inaugurates canteen building at Chattogram Govt Women College

The newly constructed canteen building of Chattogram Government Women's College was inaugurated with funding from Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC. Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu inaugurated the building as chief guest on Sunday, 4 February 2024, at a function organized at the college premises.

Executive Committee Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Salim Rahman, Executive Committee Vice Chairman Alhajj Mohammad Abdus Salam, Director Alhajj Ahamedul Haque and his wife Meshkat Mokarrama Khanam Papri and Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury were present in the occasion. Principal of the College Professor Tahmina Akhter Noor presided over the ceremony, reads a press release.

Among others Senior Executive Vice President Eng. Md. Habib Ullah, Mohammad Azam, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed, AFM Faisal Kabir, Vice President Mohammad Peau and Vice Principal of the college Dr Mahasweta Roy, Teachers Council Secretary Nirupam Mallick, Former Vice Principal Salma Rahman and students of the institution were present in the occasion.

