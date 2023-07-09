Al-Arafah Islami Bank becomes title sponsor of 9th Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad

The Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) has become the Title Sponsor of 9th Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad in order to create attraction of science among students.

The sponsor will help science research and selection of the Bangladesh team for the International Junior Science Olympiad, reads a press release.

Chairman of the Bank Salim Rahmanon Sunday handed over the sponsorship cheque of Tk20 lakh to the Vice President of Society for the Popularization of Science, Bangladesh (SPSB) Munir Hasan and General Secretary Professor Dr Farsim Mannan Mohammadi.

Managing Director and CEO of AIBL Farman R Chowdhury was also present on the occasion. Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmood Karim, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed and coordinator of Junior Science Olympiad Mahmood Mim were also present.

