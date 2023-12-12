AKS hosts a conference titled 'EngineeringXcellence'

12 December, 2023, 12:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

One of the largest steel producers in the country, AKS, has hosted a conference titled "EngineeringXcellence" featuring keynote speaker, professor of MME, BUET, Prof. Dr. Md. Aminul Islam at Sheraton Dhaka on 9 December. 

His address highlighted the critical link between earthquake resistance and the refining of steel. 

Attendees gained insights into cutting-edge techniques, material science advancements, and global best practices, offering an alternative outlook on creating resilient structures. 

This exclusive event, presented by AKS, will serve as a cornerstone in advancing engineering practices for a safer and sturdier future.

 

