AKS hosts a conference titled 'EngineeringXcellence'

One of the largest steel producers in the country, AKS, has hosted a conference titled "EngineeringXcellence" featuring keynote speaker, professor of MME, BUET, Prof. Dr. Md. Aminul Islam at Sheraton Dhaka on 9 December.

His address highlighted the critical link between earthquake resistance and the refining of steel.

Attendees gained insights into cutting-edge techniques, material science advancements, and global best practices, offering an alternative outlook on creating resilient structures.

This exclusive event, presented by AKS, will serve as a cornerstone in advancing engineering practices for a safer and sturdier future.