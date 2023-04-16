AKM Kamruzzaman, Liza Fahmida promoted to director of Bangladesh Bank

AKM Kamruzzaman has been promoted to director of the Bangladesh Bank from the position of additional director of forex reserve and treasury management department.

At the same time, Liza Fahmida has been promoted to director post of the central bank from the position of additional director of debt management department.

After the promotion, AKM Kamruzzaman was posted to the financial integrity and customer services department on 16 February, reads a press release.

He joined the Bangladesh Bank as assistant director (general) in 1999.

Previously he worked at the central bank's Bogura office, bank inspection department-1, foreign exchange inspection department, department of offsite supervision, etc.

On the other hand, Liza Fahmida joined the Bangladesh Bank as assistant director in 1999.

Previously she worked at foreign exchange policy department, forex reserve and treasury management department, central bank strengthening cell, SME and special programmes department, financial stability department, department of financial institutions and markets and debt management department of the Bangladesh Bank.

