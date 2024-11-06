Akij readymix partners with Bangladesh Maritime University

AKIJ ReadyMix Concrete has proudly worked as a strategic partner in constructing the Bangladesh Maritime University, a flagship project supervised by the Bangladesh Navy.

Working hand-in-hand with CSI Construction, AKIJ ReadyMix is dedicated to delivering excellence in concrete production and ensuring seamless, on-time delivery to keep this prestigious project progressing with precision and quality.

The inauguration of the CSI ReadyMix Plant at the university construction site on September 29 marked a significant milestone. The ceremony gathered industry leaders and partners, including Mr. Sohanur Rahman, Deputy COO of AKIJ Resource; Mr Anisur Rahman, CEO of AKIJ ReadyMix; Mr Hafizur Rahman Himu, Sales Manager of AKIJ ReadyMix; Lt. Asif, Project Supervisor from the Bangladesh Navy; and Mr. Mizanur Rahman, Chairman of CSI Construction, all celebrating the collaboration that promises to uplift Bangladesh's construction landscape.

Since its founding in 2016, AKIJ ReadyMix has been a trusted name in building solutions nationwide. AKIJ ReadyMix ensures consistent and reliable delivery of each batch. Its ability to produce concrete of varied strengths, ranging from 2,000 to an impressive 6,500 psi, and its reliable fleet of over 115 mixer trucks and more than two dozen concrete pumps.