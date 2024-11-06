Akij readymix partners with Bangladesh Maritime University

Corporates

Press Release
06 November, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 03:29 pm

Related News

Akij readymix partners with Bangladesh Maritime University

Press Release
06 November, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 03:29 pm
Akij readymix partners with Bangladesh Maritime University

AKIJ ReadyMix Concrete has proudly worked as a strategic partner in constructing the Bangladesh Maritime University, a flagship project supervised by the Bangladesh Navy.

Working hand-in-hand with CSI Construction, AKIJ ReadyMix is dedicated to delivering excellence in concrete production and ensuring seamless, on-time delivery to keep this prestigious project progressing with precision and quality.

The inauguration of the CSI ReadyMix Plant at the university construction site on September 29 marked a significant milestone. The ceremony gathered industry leaders and partners, including Mr. Sohanur Rahman, Deputy COO of AKIJ Resource; Mr Anisur Rahman, CEO of AKIJ ReadyMix; Mr Hafizur Rahman Himu, Sales Manager of AKIJ ReadyMix; Lt. Asif, Project Supervisor from the Bangladesh Navy; and Mr. Mizanur Rahman, Chairman of CSI Construction, all celebrating the collaboration that promises to uplift Bangladesh's construction landscape.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Since its founding in 2016, AKIJ ReadyMix has been a trusted name in building solutions nationwide. AKIJ ReadyMix ensures consistent and reliable delivery of each batch. Its ability to produce concrete of varied strengths, ranging from 2,000 to an impressive 6,500 psi, and its reliable fleet of over 115 mixer trucks and more than two dozen concrete pumps.

#Akijreadymix / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

3d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

59m | Videos
Amir Hossain Amu arrested from Dhanmondi

Amir Hossain Amu arrested from Dhanmondi

1h | Videos
Donald Trump declares victory

Donald Trump declares victory

1h | Videos
Stocks rise as investors await US presidential result

Stocks rise as investors await US presidential result

2h | Videos