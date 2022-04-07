Akij Group sets rooftop solar plant with Huawei’s technology

Akij Group has recently set up its first rooftop solar plant at Janata Jute Mill, located at Dobra, Boalmari in Faridpur.

Global ICT infrastructure and solution provider Huawei has provided technical solutions and support to this initial 470 KW project with the Engineering Procurement Construction partner, Cynergy, reads a press release.

An inauguration ceremony has been organized at the area where Sheikh Bashir Uddin, Managing Director of Akij Group, and Jason Li, Board Member of Huawei Bangladesh; Sirajul Haque, Chairman from Cynergy; along with other high officials of the respective concerns, were present.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Managing Director of Akij Group, Sheikh Bashir Uddin underscored the necessity of promoting renewable energy. He said, "Bangladesh should now turn its attention to renewable energy as this is where the future lies. We should set a goal to generate 100 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2025. Everyone has a role to play in this regard. The project we are inaugurating today is just a start and I strongly believe we will find more success with the advanced technology of Huawei and coordination of Cynergy."

Photo: Courtesy

Jason Li, Board Member of Huawei Bangladesh, said, "Huawei has been always an enthusiastic contributor in realizing the dream of Digital Bangladesh. To make this digitalization process more effective, the power sector also needs to be digitalized. Huawei wants to empower the energy sector of Bangladesh by increasing efficiency with its extraordinary digital power solutions. Because we are working here for building a fully connected, intelligent Bangladesh."

Ziaul Haque, Director and Yamin Khan, Director from Cynergy, said, "Huawei's inverter solution can be a great deal to Akij Group and as well as to the other potential customers and companies. We believe, it will help the customers to get optimum power generation. As long as it is about recent project with Akij Group, undoubtedly it is a great result of tri-party coordination. Cynergy is proud to facilitate the industry with the advanced solutions of Huawei."

In the initial phase, this power plant has a capacity of 470 KW, and within the next four months, it will be increased to 2.4 MW whereas the total capacity of the plant will be 5 MW in the later period. Akij group will be utilizing the produced energy in their industrial usage first and the unused electricity will be contributed to the national grid.

Huawei has given an inverter solution for this plant, which is a renewable solution combining power electronic and digital technology. This solution will ensure more power generation efficiency and comes with original manufacturer warranty service.

This project is expected to generate around 7M kWh renewable power per year, and 3,500 tons of CO2 could be avoided, which is equal to around 5350 trees.