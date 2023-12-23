Akij Flower Mills sales conference held in Cox's Bazar

The sales conference of Akij Flower Mills Ltd., a sister concern of Akij (Insaf) Group, was held at the ballroom of Sea Palace Hotel, Cox's Bazar.

The conference held on the evening of 21 December 2023 was attended by the representatives of Sunshine brand flour, oil, rice, pulses and other consumer goods sales from all over the country.

At the event, Mr. Sheikh Jamil Uddin, Managing Director of Akij Insaf Group gave an online speech to the sales staff from all over the country.

Anup Kumar Saha, Executive Director of Akij Flower Mills Ltd. spoke about the company's sales review, future goals, business scope expansion and policies in the conference.

Besides, head of sales Mahbubur Rahman and other officials of procurement, human resource, brand and other departments also spoke on the occasion.

Akij Flower Mills Ltd. has been doing business with customer satisfaction in the flour - flour market since 2016.

Under the supervision of Managing Director Sheikh Jamil Uddin, Akij Insaf Group continues to make a special contribution to the economy of the country by conducting business in the domestic and export trade of consumer goods, bakery industry, printing industry and textile industry