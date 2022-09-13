Akij Ceramics launches another exclusive showroom at Banglamotor

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 03:55 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Akij Ceramics opened another exclusive showroom at the country's largest tiles market, Banglamotor on Monday (14 September).

The new exclusive showroom by the company's business associate "Yasir Trade Corporation" is located on Link Road at Banglamotor in Dhaka, said a press release. 

Mohammad Khourshed Alam, the director of sales and marketing at Akij Ceramics inaugurated the new outlet. Along with other officials of Akij Ceramics and proprietor of "Yasir Trade Corporation", Md Md Hasan-Ur-Rashid were present also.

Arranging product display with tiles of exceptional size variations and recent-most designs, this showroom will provide the customers the level best services, the press release added.

New-fangled furniture and display tools have created the perfect environment to give the best live experience in this 1,530 sq.ft spaced showroom.

Akij Ceramics has already initiated more than 100 state-of-the-art level own and business associate showrooms all over Bangladesh.

In terms of the numbers of showroom, Akij Ceramics is also the biggest tile manufacturing and distribution company and brand in Bangladesh.

