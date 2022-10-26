Akij Ceramics, Aura, Rosa holds business conference in Thailand

Corporates

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 07:07 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Akij Ceramics, Aura, and Rosa has held a Business Associates' Conference 2022 in Thailand.

A team consisting of more than 350 people, comprising business associates and other officials attended the conference, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

According to the media release, the business associates were regarded with approval for their support and were encouraged to stay and lead together towards a new beginning. The conference discussed the possibilities within the opportunities of Akij Ceramics, Aura, and Rosa, with one accord following the journey to the future. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

By next year, Akij Ceramics is aiming to be the largest tiles and sanitaryware manufacturing company in Bangladesh with the lowest power consumption and highest production. The range of products in the most recent trend is going to be combined with the "Go Green" philosophy, making a plan-launch with the business conference's mantra, "New Beginning". 

