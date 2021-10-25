Akij Ceramics and Board celebrates ‘Architects’ Night’

Corporates

Akij Ceramics and Board celebrates ‘Architects’ Night’

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 06:54 pm

Akij Ceramics and Board arranged "Architects' Night" at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View on 23 October.

The latest product-portfolio from Akij Ceramics and Board was exhibited to the renowned architects from Chattogram, attended on the programme, said a press release.

Architects said the latest innovations from Akij Ceramics and Board are very exciting to experience. Hopefully, they will always excite us with modern architecture.

Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) - Chittagong Chapter Chairman Ashiq Imran, Deputy Chairman Faruk Ahmed, Secretary Fazle Imran Chy were present there.

A group from Akij Ceramics and Board top management under the leadership of Mohammod Khourshed Alam, director of the Sales and Marketing division, drove the programme.

Bangladeshi musical band 'Joler Gaan' performed on the event.

