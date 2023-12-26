Akij Ceramics achieves 'Best Ceramic Brand' award for the 5th consecutive year

26 December, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 02:19 pm

Akij Ceramics achieves 'Best Ceramic Brand' award for the 5th consecutive year

26 December, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 02:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a remarkable feat of excellence, Akij Ceramics has secured the "Best Ceramic Brand of Bangladesh" Award for the fifth consecutive year in 2023.

This accomplishment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to perfection and elevating the standards of the ceramic tiles industry, reads a press release. 
 
From 2019 to 2023, Akij Ceramics has consistently clinched the title of the best ceramics brand in Bangladesh, embodying the steadfast delivery of the "Promise of Perfection." Our brand has successfully differentiated itself by capturing the hearts of consumers who have consistently endorsed Akij Ceramics over the past five years.
 
The Best Brand Award, an initiative by Bangladesh Brand Forum, recognizes brands that have achieved success through resilient and concerted efforts. Serving as a dedicated platform, this award honours the accomplishments of the business community in Bangladesh, spotlighting excellence in brand building.
 
The underlying objective of the Best Brand Award is to showcase and celebrate the success of brands achieved through strenuous initiatives. This year the award was presented to 40 brands under 40 distinguished categories and Overall Top 15 Brands of Bangladesh. In total, 56 awards were presented in the Best Brand Award 2023. 
 
As we bask in the glory of this remarkable achievement, Akij Ceramics remains committed to pushing the boundaries of excellence, setting industry standards, and delivering on the "Promise of Perfection" for many more years to come.

