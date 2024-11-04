Akij Cement marks 22 years, moving forward on the path of progress

04 November, 2024, 10:15 pm
On Sunday, 3 November, Akij Cement Company Limited celebrated its 22nd anniversary at Akij House, the headquarters of Akij Resources, with a cake-cutting ceremony to honour over two decades of growth. The event was led by Akij Cement's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mohammad Moshiur Rahman, and attended by Managing Director and CEO of Akij Resources, Sheikh Jasim Uddin, who served as the chief guest. Vice Chairman Mohammad Abdul Kader Zoadder, alongside other senior officials, was also present.

In his speech, Sheikh Jasim Uddin expressed gratitude to the company's partners and well-wishers for their support throughout Akij Cement's journey. Emphasising the importance of customer service, he said, "Akij remains focused on its customers, and we must strengthen our commitment to delivering exceptional service." He shared the company's vision for the "Dhaka Conquest," a mission to expand Akij Cement's reach within Dhaka, encouraging teams to work diligently toward this goal.

During the event, announcements were made regarding Akij Cement's future plans. With two plants currently in operation, Managing Director Sheikh Jasim Uddin revealed intentions to build a third and fourth plant, a move set to accelerate the company's development and production capabilities.

Vice Chairman Mohammad Abdul Kader Zoadder acknowledged the dedication of all employees who contributed to the company's success, reinforcing Akij Cement's commitment to delivering high-quality products to its customers.

Concluding the event, CEO Mohammad Moshiur Rahman introduced a new slag-based cement product (CEM II/A-M), which features 80-94% clinker—an innovative addition to the construction sector in Bangladesh.

The event marked a significant milestone in Akij Cement's commitment to growth and excellence. Senior officials reiterated the company's dedication to advancing the cement industry and supporting national infrastructural development. Recognised for its eco-friendly and sustainable materials, Akij Cement has become a trusted name in Bangladesh's construction landscape over the past two decades.

