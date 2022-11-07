Akij Building Operations Director Khourshed Alam awarded COO of the Year 2022

Mohammod Khourshed Alam, Operations Director of Akij Building Materials has been awarded as COO/Operations Director of the year under the first-ever Bangladesh C-Suite Awards initiated by Bangladesh Brand Forum.

On Saturday, (5 November), an award giving ceremony was held at Le Meridien, Dhaka where the Chief Guest handover the award to Mohammod Khourshed Alam, said a press release.

After receiving the Award Mohammod Khourshed Alam said "hundreds of people are behind a successful person, directly or indirectly. Any achievement comes through continuous and collective efforts only. I remember all my ex-bosses, colleagues, peers who helped me grow in this corporate world."

Mohammod Khourshed Alam, with 22 years of Vast Experience in distinguished industries such as Telecommunication, Building Materials, Banking, Insurance, and Pharmaceuticals has always been a conqueror. He has always been a result-driven and committed performer distinctively but not limited to in Business Operation, Strategic Management & Leadership, Strategic Marketing Management, Sales Management, Business Model Development, and Distribution Modeling. Now, he is the Business Director of Akij Building Materials a substantial business division of the Akij Group.

More than 350 business leaders, experts, and professionals attended the festive night. The prestigious award was given in 16 distinguished categories to 16 Top Executives of Bangladesh. More than 100 submissions from around 30 companies were made in the first edition of the award.