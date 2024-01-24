Akij Board unveils 'ProEDGE'

Akij Particle Board Mills Limited has introduced ProEDGE, a premium PVC Edgeband that sets a new standard for quality and design in the furniture industry.

ProEDGE not only elevates the durability of furniture but also enhances its aesthetic appeal with a myriad of exceptional features, reads a press release.

One standout feature is the creation of permanent and matching decors, coupled with a built-in adhesive, ensuring a seamless and refined finish. Engineered to withstand the adverse effects of dust and humidity, these edge bands significantly contribute to the longevity of furniture, promising enduring quality.

The antibacterial properties of ProEDGE add another layer of appeal, promoting a hygienic and clean environment. Offering a perfect adjustment to the furniture board, ProEDGE ensures a seamless and polished finish. Its antifungal characteristics provide added durability and protection against common environmental challenges.

Available in standard heights of 19, 22, 29 and 38 mm and thicknesses of 0.5, 1, and 1.5 mm, ProEDGE meets diverse project requirements. These edgebands come in 100 metres and 200-metres rolls and offer a range of finishes.

Mohammod Khourshed Alam, business director of AkijBashir Group, said, "Edge band is an essential material in the interior design sector of the country, which is mostly imported to meet the domestic demand. To reduce this import dependency and to ensure perfect finishing and durability in furniture and interiors, we have started manufacturing and marketing premium edge bands in Bangladesh."

Akij Board, a part of AkijBashir Group, always believes in innovation. South Asia's largest board factory located in Trishal, Mymensingh has been producing and marketing all new innovative products since its inception.

Akij Board also manufactures Plain Board, MDF Board, Plywood, Melamine Board, Veneered Board, High Gloss Board, Ultimatt along with Edge Band, to provide better solution for furniture and interior.