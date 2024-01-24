Akij Board unveils 'ProEDGE'

Corporates

Press Release
24 January, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 06:56 pm

Related News

Akij Board unveils 'ProEDGE'

Press Release
24 January, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 06:56 pm
Akij Board unveils &#039;ProEDGE&#039;

Akij Particle Board Mills Limited has introduced ProEDGE, a premium PVC Edgeband that sets a new standard for quality and design in the furniture industry.

ProEDGE not only elevates the durability of furniture but also enhances its aesthetic appeal with a myriad of exceptional features, reads a press release.

One standout feature is the creation of permanent and matching decors, coupled with a built-in adhesive, ensuring a seamless and refined finish. Engineered to withstand the adverse effects of dust and humidity, these edge bands significantly contribute to the longevity of furniture, promising enduring quality.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The antibacterial properties of ProEDGE add another layer of appeal, promoting a hygienic and clean environment. Offering a perfect adjustment to the furniture board, ProEDGE ensures a seamless and polished finish. Its antifungal characteristics provide added durability and protection against common environmental challenges.

Available in standard heights of 19, 22, 29 and 38 mm and thicknesses of 0.5, 1, and 1.5 mm, ProEDGE meets diverse project requirements. These edgebands come in 100 metres and 200-metres rolls and offer a range of finishes.

Mohammod Khourshed Alam, business director of AkijBashir Group, said, "Edge band is an essential material in the interior design sector of the country, which is mostly imported to meet the domestic demand. To reduce this import dependency and to ensure perfect finishing and durability in furniture and interiors, we have started manufacturing and marketing premium edge bands in Bangladesh."

Akij Board, a part of AkijBashir Group, always believes in innovation. South Asia's largest board factory located in Trishal, Mymensingh has been producing and marketing all new innovative products since its inception.

Akij Board also manufactures Plain Board, MDF Board, Plywood, Melamine Board, Veneered Board, High Gloss Board, Ultimatt along with Edge Band, to provide better solution for furniture and interior.

Akij Bashir Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

5h | Wheels
The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

6h | Pursuit
Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

6h | Pursuit
PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

England cricketer returns home after not getting Indian visa

England cricketer returns home after not getting Indian visa

1h | Videos
Preparations for trade fairs are still lacking

Preparations for trade fairs are still lacking

1h | Videos
Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

3h | Videos
Earnings In Horse Carriages

Earnings In Horse Carriages

4h | Videos