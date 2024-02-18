Akij board introduces "MDF Board" for versatile applications

Akij Particle Board Mills Limited, the leading innovator and manufacturer of board in Bangladesh, is proud to unveil its latest product Medium Density Fiberboard commonly known as MDF Board.

Akij MDF Board is an E2 grade MDF board which is a finely engineered wood product prized for its flawless surface and consistent core density that sets new benchmarks in performance and sustainability, reads a press release.

It stands out for its remarkable attributes, achieved through an accurate manufacturing process. This versatile board is known for its ease of painting, cutting, machining, CNC operations, and drilling without splintering or chipping. These qualities make Akij MDF an ideal choice for heavy-duty furniture construction and interior decoration.

The Operation Director of AkijBashir Group, Mohammod Khourshed Alam, said, "The demand for MDF boards is increasing in the country's interior and furniture sectors due to their perfect machinability, painting, and smooth finishing. In response to this growing demand and with a commitment to quality, the company has initiated manufacturing and marketing of MDF boards in Bangladesh."

With an available size of 4×8 feet, these boards come in various thickness options, including 3, 6, 9,12, 15,18 & 25 mm, to match your project requirements. Akij MDF Boards are offered on different surfaces, including Raw MDF, and versatile surface finishes like Melamine Board, Veneered Board, High Gloss (UV), and Supermatt, providing options for diverse aesthetic preferences and functional needs. Whether you prefer a clean, natural aesthetic or a sleek, modern touch, our boards offer consistent quality and performance. Build with confidence, build with our MDF Boards!

Akij Board is serving the furniture and interior market with Particle Board, Plywood, Melamine Board, Veneered Board, High Gloss (UV)Board, Ultimatt (Supermatt), ProEDGE Edgeband, and more. Akij Board, a part of the AkijBashir Group, consistently places a strong emphasis on innovation. Situated in Trishal, Mymensingh, the largest board factory in South Asia has been dedicated to the production and promotion of groundbreaking and innovative products right from its establishment.

Akij Board also manufactures Plain Board, Plywood, Melamine Board, Veneered Board, High Gloss Board, Ultimatt, ProEDGE Edgeband along with MDF Board, to provide better solutions for furniture and interior.

