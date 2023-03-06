Akij Bashir Group commences its journey

Corporates

Akij Bashir Group commences its journey

The Akij Group firms controlled by its managing director Sheikh Bashir Uddin along with all his own ventures have come under a new umbrella — Akij Bashir Group.

The official launching of the new conglomerate and its logo took place at an event in a city hotel on Monday.

Akij Bashir Group Chairperson Monowara Begum and Managing Director Sheikh Bashir Uddin along with other Akij family members and senior officials of Akij Bashir Group were present at the event.

Bashir Uddin said, "My father, Sheikh Akij Uddin, was a man of great fortitude and perseverance. His diverse way of thinking, relentless effort, hard work and honesty have made him a well-known figure in the country as an established businessman. His indomitable spirit was highly acknowledged among the first generation of entrepreneurs of this emerging nation. He left an enduring legacy behind."

"It is my utmost duty to carry my father's legacy and evolve for the better. For which I am greatly honoured to announce the commencement of Akij Bashir Group, a new group of industries consisting of some of the best brands and companies in Bangladesh," said Bashir Uddin.

"Our new journey started on the path shown by my father, with ideals that he carried. I believe Akij Bashir Group will work tirelessly to go beyond tomorrow," he added. 

Akij Bashir Group has several reputed brands and industries which produce international quality ceramics, sanitary, bath-ware, tableware, particle board, biaxially-oriented polypropylene, COPP, PETT film, jute industry, steel, tea, medium density fiberboard and high-density fiberboard flooring industry.

The 16 entities of Akij Bashir Group, employing over 25,000 people, are generating Tk4,000-5,000 crore turnover a year.

This new journey started with a goal of setting new industry standards with the collective efforts of a team full of skilled and experienced professionals, said the company officials.

