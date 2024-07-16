Akij Bashir Glass launches into the market

Corporates

16 July, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 01:25 pm

Akij Bashir Glass launches into the market with its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant located in Madhabpur, Habiganj. 

With an investment of 2200 crore BDT, this facility boasts a production capacity of 600 tons per day, capable of producing European standard float glass in a variety of types, including clear, colored, reflective, and other specialized glass, reads a press release.

The company aims to provide Bangladeshi consumers with the best quality glass, offering exceptional clarity and a range of premium features. This ambitious project took five years to complete, culminating in a facility that operates on 51% renewable energy, making it one of the most environmentally friendly glass manufacturing plants in the region.

Equipped with a sand purification plant and a homogenization plant, Akij Bashir Glass gains a competitive advantage by ensuring the highest quality raw materials for glass production. This meticulous approach allows the company to produce glass that meets stringent European standards, catering to both local and international markets.

The establishment of this modern factory has also created over a thousand jobs, positively impacting the local community. Akij Bashir Glass is committed to expanding its reach across Bangladesh, aiming to make its top-tier glass products accessible to consumers nationwide in a very short span of time.
 

