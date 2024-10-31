Akij Bakers signed a loan agreement with IDLC Investments

Corporates

Press Release
31 October, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 04:08 pm

Akij Bakers signed a loan agreement with IDLC Investments

Press Release
31 October, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 04:08 pm
Akij Bakers Limited signed a Syndicated Loan Agreement with IDLC Investments Limited on October 30, 2024, securing a financing arrangement of BDT 2,036 million.

This funding will be used to purchase machinery and equipment for ABL's expansion project, supporting the company's continued growth. Akij Bakers Limited produces many high-quality bakery products, such as bread, biscuits, chips, etc.

Sk signed the agreement. Jamil Uddin, Managing Director of Akij Bakers Limited, and Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director (CC) of IDLC Investments Limited, on behalf of their respective companies. Other top officials from both companies were also present.

