AKASH DTH launched campaign ‘Buy AKASH & Go to T20 World Cup’ 

Akash, the country's only legal Direct-To-Home service provider has launched a quiz based campaign to its new subscribers. Buy AKASH & go to T20 World Cup campaign.

Under the campaign, the top three winners of every week will get Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air ticket, the next ten winners will get 32'' Samsung Smart TV. Along with, if the customers buy AKASH during the campaign and recharge it by October 17, every customer will get taka 200 cashback, says a press release.

Beximco Communications has announced the campaign today.

To participate, in the quiz of the campaign subscribers must purchase new connection during 1 Sept – 12 Oct and recharge within 17 October. Eligible participants will get an SMS; they have to give a 'missed call' on the provided number to take part in the quiz. The participant, who will answer correctly in the shortest possible time, will be selected as the winner on the basis of Fastest Finger First. AKASH will send an SMS and call directly to the winners to inform them about their winning.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Beximco Communications DS Faisal Haider said, "DTH is a superior technology in TV industries worldwide. Since the inception, AKASH became very popular and reliable brand for its commitment and dedication to the customers. AKASH is bringing exclusive TV viewing experience to its subscribers. We are working continuously for the best TV viewing experience for our customers invariably. As a part of it, a new campaign has been launched to give greater along with world class service of AKASH.

AKASH, the country's only legal DTH service provider, started to provide its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 from May, 2019. The one-time price of AKASH Basic and Regular connection is BDT 3,999 and BDT 4,499 respectively. AKASH connection is available at 8000+ retail outlets throughout the country in all 64 districts.