Akash Digital TV launches new DTH HD Platform & Akash Go Companion App featuring Hotstar Specials

Akash Digital TV, Bangladesh's only DTH Pay TV operator, owned by Beximco Communications Limited, announced the launch of a new DTH HD platform together with a pioneering Akash Go Companion App along with My Akash Self Care App that will shape the future of world-class Media and Entertainment and transform the TV viewing and user experiences and access to premium content in Bangladesh.

These groundbreaking next generation platform innovations and exclusive introduction of Hotstar Specials content (acquired from Disney Star) to Bangladesh were ceremonially launched at a grand event at a city hotel on Monday.

Akash Go companion app provides the maximum in terms of flexibility and convenience reflecting the rapidly changing landscape of the consumer preferences. Akash Go is available only for DTH users and included within the existing Standard Pack subscription fee at no additional cost thereby enriching and maximizing the value to the customers.

State Minister Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Mr. Mohammad A. Arafat attended the event as the Chief Guest while State Minister Ministry for Posts, Minister of Youth and Sports Mr.Nazmul Hasan Papon attended the program as the Special Guest. Among others, Chairman & Managing Director of Beximco Communications Ltd. Mr. Shayan F. Rahman and its Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tariq Alam also spoke at the occasion.

Leading broadcasters and content providers from home and abroad, business leaders, officials from relevant autonomous bodies of the government, top corporate house CEOs and investors attended the event.

The new Akash HD Set Top Box will provide an unparalleled HD viewing quality and well as experience with its bi-lingual English and Bangla user interface. A user can now have quick access to their favorite channels within 3 clicks and 3 seconds due to the innovative, intuitive and user friendly manner the content is now organized. The new universal remote provides the ultimate in convenience and simplicity allowing control of the key functions of both TV and Set Top Box.

Thanking Harit Nagpal - Managing Director & CEO Tata Play Limited and Gurjeev Singh Kapoor – Head – Distribution and International - Disney Star, State Minister Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Mr. Mohammad A. Arafat said, ''Thank you for partnering with this local initiative with Akash. This partnership can see the exchange of ideas and technologies''. Praising the idea of launching Akash Go companion app, Mr. Mohammad A. Arafat said that

This will certainly contribute to the entertainment need of Bangladeshi people.

Chairman & Managing Director of Beximco Communications Ltd. Mr. Shayan F Rahman said that we are active citizens of the digital world – thanks to our Smart Bangladesh Vision and Policy lead by the Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the It Advisor Sajeeb Wazed.

In terms of Digital connectivity there is 100% cellphone penetration, > 70% internet penetration and > 62% mobile wallet adoption.

''Now is the time for the Entertainment industry to step forward and through the application of Digital technology target and achieve these same objectives. The industry has the potential to be greater than $2Bn and subsequently this would provide a massive positive impact to the Government in boosting revenues. However, there are some fundamental actions that are required both in terms of a supportive regulatory environment as well as the private sectors commitment to build a healthy digital entertainment ecosystem'' he added.

Akash Digital TV CEO Dr. Tariq Alam said '' To reflect the changing consumer preferences the way forward requires a hybrid approach combining traditional linear TV with access to broader array of content available within the home or on the go''.

"The Akash GO companion app brings live TV as a secondary screen and digital contents on to your IOS or Android device. Akash Go will aggregate a blend of local and global premium content libraries. At introduction the app will feature exclusive content featuring Zee5 Web series and Hotstar Specials" he added

Beximco Communication aims to ensure that the Bangladeshi audiences are offered the same world class standards in terms of performance, services and user experience and access to quality premium content, he said.

Digital has a major role to play when it comes to supporting customer needs. The MyAkash self-care app and web portal will provide an effortless environment to enable subscriber's immediate needs to be addressed.