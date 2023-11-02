AKASH Digital TV Connection Now Starts at Only Tk2,999
This limited-time offer is valid until November 30th. Visit your nearest AKASH Retail Point or the website at www.akashdth.com, or call 16442.
AKASH Digital TV, the only DTH service provider in the country, has launched a special campaign under which consumers can avail an AKASH connection starting at Tk2,999 only with a 12-month Standard Pack recharge. In addition to this, there are similar offers with Six-, Three-, and One-month Standard Pack recharge when purchasing a new AKASH Digital TV connection.
With the 12-month recharge, customers will save a total of Tk 1,800, while with a 6-month recharge, they will save Tk 1,300. Additionally, AKASH is offering Free Home Delivery and Installation with a One-Year Warranty.
