AK Khan Telecom, Mitel Networks organise 'Bangladesh Symposium 2023'

Mitel, a communication company, and AK Khan Telecom Ltd (AKTL), a local telecom solution company jointly organised "Mitel Bangladesh Symposium 2023" on 24 May at Lakeshore Hotel Gulshan.

Managing Director of AKTL Abul Kasem Khan, channel director of Meta & South Asia, Mitel Asif Khan, regional officer of Meta & South Asia, Mitel Majdi Albarahmeh and other senior officials of AKTL and Mitel were present at the event.

Mitel is a leading communication company in the world. Mitel connects businesses across the globe with cloud-based solutions to enterprise applications.

Asif Khan, channel director and Mr Majdi Albarahmeh, regional manager, META & South Asia for Mitel gave detailed presentations on Mitel's renewed strategy and engagement for the Bangladesh market.

The AKTL, local partner for Mitel, is also aligned to the new strategic direction.