AJ Overseas Company holds Rinnai Dealer Meet 2023

AJ Overseas Company Limited, a concern of Bengal Group of Industries, organised 'Rinnai Dealer Meet 2023' with their dealers at Banani Club, Dhaka on Tuesday (14 March).

AJ Overseas Company Limited is the authorised distributor of the world's renowned Rinnai Corporation Japan in Bangladesh. Rinnai Corporation manufactures the world-famous Rinnai brand of gas appliances.

Vice Chairman of Bengal Group of Industries and FBCCI President Jasim Uddin was the chief guest and the head of Overseas Business of Rinnai Corporation Manabu Goto was the special guest at the event, reads a press release.

Head of business of AJ Overseas Mamunur Rashid was also present at the event. He welcomed the dealers to the event.

Vice Chairman of Bengal Group Md Jasim Uddin highlighted the enormous opportunities for kitchen appliances and gas appliances business in Bangladesh.

He also said that Bengal Group is working with Rinnai Corporation Japan to set up a world-class kitchen appliance factory in Bangladesh.

Manabu Goto appreciated all the dealers for their cooperation and support in marketing Rinnai appliances in Bangladesh.