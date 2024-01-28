AIUB’s former pro-vice chancellor Professor Dr Tafazzal Hossain passes away

28 January, 2024, 05:55 pm
AIUB’s former pro-vice chancellor Professor Dr Tafazzal Hossain passes away

Former Pro-Vice Chancellor of American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) and former Professor of BUET, Dr. Tafazzal Hossain (84), passed away on Saturday, January 27th, at 3:26 pm local time in New York, USA (Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Raziun).

At the time of his death, he left behind 1 son, daughter-in-law, 1 daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, many relatives and well-wishers. The AIUB family is deeply saddened by the passing of this great scholar. The AIUB family expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and prays to Almighty Rabbul Alamin for the repose of the departed soul.

 

