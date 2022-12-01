AIUB wins ESSAB Safety Excellence Award 2022

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 05:55 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

American International University–Bangladesh (AIUB) has been recently awarded by the Electronic Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) for proper maintenance of fire safety.

AIUB is the only educational institution that received ESSAB Safety Excellence Award at the 8th International Fire, Safety and Security Expo 2022 organised by ESSAB, in the commercial building category.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman was the Chief Guest of the award ceremony held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) 25 November, reads a press release.

Abul Hasnat, senior assistant professor from AIUB accepted the award and safety certificate on behalf of AIUB from the state minister.

AIUB is decorated with sublime safety and protection measures along with an adequate and effective emergency evacuation plan for the large population inside the building, the release adds.

The university has established itself as a pioneer in providing a safe, sound, and well-planned environment for both employees and students.

This institution ensures that when it comes to safety, there shall be no compromise of any kind and now this tremendous effort has been awarded for excellence in the field of fire safety while AIUB being the flag-bearer of this accomplishment.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

