AIUB wins Bangabandhu Inter University Sports Championship 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 11:06 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The American International University Bangladesh (AIUB) cricket team (male) has won the Bangabandhu Inter University Sports Championship 2022. 

The tournament final took place on the Green University sports field on Sunday, reads an official press release.

AIUB Cricket Team defeated Daffodil International University (DIU) by 52 runs. AIUB scored 190/8 in 20 over whereas Daffodil International University scored 138/9 in 20 over. 

AIUB remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. Mahidul Islam of AIUB won the trophy of the man of the match for his contribution.

Earlier, AIUB beat Primeasia University and Khulna Agricultural University in the group round matches. 

AIUB beat Bangladesh University of Business and Technology and the European University of Bangladesh in the second-round matches.

AIUB also beat Dhaka University in the Quarter Final and Stamford University Bangladesh in the semi-final. 

The third edition of the Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Championship was organized with the joint participation of the Public and Private Universities of the country under the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, dedicated to the Mujib Year and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh.

 

